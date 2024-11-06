See early results on Wake County library, Cary and Zebulon bond referendums

New library cards, available at all of Wake County Public Libraries’ 23 locations, provide access to a vast collection of printed materials, library computers, electronic resources and downloadable books.

Wake County’s $142 million library bond could be heading to victory, with early results Tuesday night showing strong support for the referendum.

With absentee and early votes counted, 26,085 voters supported the bond, while 14,886 voters opposed it. If approved, the referendum would expand or renovate several libraries, and two towns would get new libraries.

Meanwhile, voters in Cary and Zebulon are also voting on referendums.

▪ Wake County Libraries Bond

If the bond referendum passes, residents would pay an additional $2.50 for each $100,000 of their property tax value. For example, a home with a median value of $462,000 would see an annual county tax bill increase of $11.50.

Over the next seven years, Wake County residents would see:

Rolesville get its first library

Apex’s Friendship community get a library

Replacement of the Athens Drive Community Library

Replacement of the Wendell Community Library

Expansion to the Fuquay-Varina Community Library

Renovations to these libraries: Express Library on Fayetteville Street, Green Road Community, Leesville Community, Northeast Regional, Richard B. Harrison Community, Southeast Regional, Zebulon Community

▪ Cary Parks and Recreation and Affordable Housing Bonds

Early results show Cary divided over two bond referendums totaling $590 million on that town’s ballot.

With absentee and early votes counted so far, 4,061 voters opposed the $560 million Parks and Recreation bond, while 4,044 voters supported it

The bond would fund an indoor sports and recreation community center, two senior centers, pickleball and tennis court expansions, and planning for greenways.

Absentee and early votes showed 4,483 votes for and 3,616 votes against the $30 million Affordable Housing bond as of 8 p.m.

The measure would supporting local nonprofits and current programs helping residents facing displacement or struggling to pay utility bills.

If both bonds are approved, the town tax rate would increase by 9 cents per $100 of assessed property value over about seven to ten years.

The current rate is 32.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Residents would see 3-cent per $100 increase in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

At the current tax rate, a home in Cary with the town’s median value of $623,359 would pay $2,213 in town taxes in 2026.

▪ Zebulon Transportation Bond

The $20 million bond to improve roads in the eastern Wake County town was split, with 95 votes for and 92 against, according to absentee and early votes counted as of 8 p.m.

The bond would improve North Arendell Avenue including added lanes and medians, and construct a roundabout at the intersection of Pearces Road and Proctor Street, with additional improvements on Jones Street to connect traffic on Proctor Street to North Arendell Avenue. and U.S. 264.

Residents would see a tax increase of $42.30 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Wake County Board of Commissioners

Democrat Shinica Thomas led the race for Wake County Commissioner in District 6 against Republican opponent Jacob Arthur.

Thomas, the incumbent, has held the seat since 2020. With absentee and early votes counted, she had 4,551 votes to Arthur’s 2,727.

In District 5, Tara Waters, who was appointed to the seat after Commissioner James West died last year, ran unopposed.

Incumbent Susan Evans also ran unopposed, keeping her seat in District 4.

All Wake County elections results can be found below.