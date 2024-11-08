See early shredding as Mt. Rose becomes first Lake Tahoe ski resort to open for 2024-25

Mt. Rose became the first Lake Tahoe area ski resort to kick off the 2024-25 winter season when it opened Friday.

Early season snow and ideal temperatures allowed the resort to fire up its snowmaking system to give skiers and snowboarders some of their first runs of the season. It also helps that Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base elevation in the region at 8,260 feet.

The Nevada side resort has upgraded the mountain this season.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 60th season with another early November opening, and to welcome our guests back with 1,000 vertical feet of skiing and riding from day one,” Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing and sales director, said in a news release prior to the opening. “Ahead of the season, we reinvested more than $2.2 million in the resort experience, including snowmaking system enhancements, trail improvements, and a new snowcat to support our ability to offer a high-quality snow surface all season long.”

For the opening weekend, planned lift operations include the Lakeview Express and the Magic Conveyor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with access to long intermediate level trails on the Main Lodge side of the mountain. Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl, Ponderosa and Show-Off will be open trails.

Beginner terrain will be available on Show-Off Run only, along with a selection of terrain park features on Lower Ponderosa.

As snowmaking continues and winter weather arrives in force, the resort will open more terrain.