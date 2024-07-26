See Epic Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Team USA's Athletes at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Katie Ledecky, A'ja Wilson and Tara Davis-Woodhall are just some of the Olympians who have been giving fans an inside look at the event on social media

Tara Davis/Instagram From Left: LeBron James with Tara Davis-Woodhall; and Coco Gauff with Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Katie Ledecky, A'ja Wilson and many more athletes from Team USA took to social media to show was it was like behind the scenes during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

On Friday, July 26, the long jump silver medalist, seven-time gold medalist swimmer and WNBA superstar were just some of the many athletes who snapped some selfies to document their time preparing for their boat ride — the second to last of every country competing in the Games — across the Seine during the Parade of Nations.



Davis-Woodhall, 25, posted a gallery of pictures, including selfies with flagbearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James, rugby star Ilona Maher and WNBA stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kelsey Plum, as well as sprinter and hurdler Masai Russell.

"Selfie cam at the Olympic opening ceremony," Davis-Woodhall captioned the post.

On her Instagram Stories, Wilson, 27, shared a hilarious selfie of her donning sunglasses shaped like the official Olympics rings logo along with her Ralph Lauren opening ceremony uniform.

Tennis star Christopher Eubanks also shared a post to his Stories, which featured a selfie of himself and his fellow tennis players, including Gauff, 20, and Taylor Fritz, braving the rain in their clear plastic ponchos.

ajawilson/Instagram A'ja Wilson shares an Olympic selfie.

chris eubanks/Instagram Christopher Eubanks (left) with Team USA stars.

Fritz, 26, shared his own selfie on Instagram, showing off how he and his teammates were getting "walk ready" — and braving the Paris storms raining down on the event.

Lilly King, who won a old medal in the 100-meter breaststroke competition back in 2016, shared several pics of the women's swim team getting ready at what looked to be the Olympic village ahead of the opening ceremony.

In the photos, King, Ledecky, both 27, newcomer Anna Peplowski, silver medalist Katie Grimes and more swimmers leaned out the window for selfies with the Paris horizon in the distance. "Parlez-vous Team USA?? Oui🇺🇸," King wrote in the caption.



taylor fritz/Instagram Taylor Fritz (left) braves the Paris rain.

Lilly King/Instagram The women's swim team, part 1.

World championship wrestling star Kyle Drake even shared a video ahead of the festivities to Instagram. In the clip, he showed off how he and his fellow wrestlers were preparing for their ride on the Team USA boat.

"Opening ceremonies, coming at you live!" he says in the video, giving his followers an update on the ceremony. "LeBron is really tall, [Kevin Durant] is really tall, just in case anybody was wondering."

"It's pouring rain. We're loving life," he added.

Lilly King/Instagram The women's swim team, part 2.

