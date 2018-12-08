See Every Look From Coach's Pre-Fall 2019 Collection

The label showed in Shanghai for the first time ever on Saturday.

Coach might be known for its updated take on Americana that mixes prairie influences with an urban edge, but this weekend, the New York-based brand ventured outside the United States to show in China for the first time ever. Set in Shanghai at the West Bund Art Center, the "Coach Lights Up Shanghai" Pre-Fall 2019 runway show marked the 77-year-old brand's 15th anniversary in China. According to a release from the brand, the show was meant to bring together the "'bright lights, big city' attitude" that Shanghai and New York City share.

To that end, the runway featured plenty of city-evoking neons, stoplights and vintage cars. The collection itself blended flowy floral dresses with the leather and suede jackets we've come to expect from Coach, rendered in a rainbow of playful pinks, muted blues and rich shades of eggplant and olive. Mixed throughout the collection were collaborations with contemporary Chinese artists, who reimagined the brand's dinosaur motif through a range of mediums including graffiti, photo prints and ink drawings.

Click through the gallery below to see Coach's Pre-Fall 2019 collection in full.

