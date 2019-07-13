See Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon Together Today

Duchesses Meghan and Kate are making joint Wimbledon appearances an annual affair. The two women just arrived in the royal box together, and are there to watch as Meghan's close friend Serena Williams takes on Romanian tennis player Simona Halep for the women's title. This morning's outing is similar to one they made last year, just a few weeks after Meghan and Harry tied the knot, only today's outing also includes Kate's sister Pippa.

See all the photos of Meghan and Kate at the competition right here.