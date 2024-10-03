See exquisite CA home where political history happened. This election year, it’s for sale

In a different election year — decades ago — a Palm Springs area home originally owned and commissioned by billionaire Tim Blixseth played a significant role in the history of candidate endorsements.

That residence, 3 Mozart Lane in Rancho Mirage, California, is now on the market for nearly $8 million.

The property has hosted three U.S. presidents and played a big role in Sonny Bono’s political career.

The sprawling home, which spans 8,800 square feet on 2.4 acres, is where President Gerald Ford, a Palm Springs resident, endorsed then-Palm Springs Mayor Sonny Bono’s run for Congress during a 300-person fundraiser, according to marketing material provided by Compass real estate firm. Bono won the Congressional re-election in 1996, and served until his tragic ski-accident death in early 1998.

The property has hosted Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush, as well as Sen. Bob Dole. Both Bush and Dole stayed at the property’s lake house during separate visits.

AIM Media Group

Blixseth, a real estate developer, is listed in Forbes’ 400 richest Americans.

“It was fun to build (the home),” Blixseth said in a statement. “It was the precursor to some of the other things I’ve built.”

The home, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, sits in one of Rancho Mirage’s most exclusive neighborhoods and recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation. The resort-style exterior features an infinity pool, white travertine patios and an outdoor kitchen with a two-ton, commercial-grade pizza oven. The luxurious grounds have a lighted tennis court, expansive lawns and koi ponds.

AIM Media Group

An 18-seat sunken bar overlooks the tennis court.

The verdant landscaping utilizes a state-of-the-art, water-saving irrigation system.

The estate was designed by architect Narendra Patel, a protégé of Donald Wexler.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls, vaulted wood-paneled ceilings and large fireplaces highlight the elegance and craftsmanship of the home. When entertainment is the focal point, a sunken wet bar in the great room and a formal dining room are exceptional spots for gatherings. The house also features a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with a private dining room.

Chase Hoyt and Josh Flagg of Compass are the listing agents.

AIM Media Group

AIM Media Group