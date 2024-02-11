See how these fans showed their Chiefs pride Saturday before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs fans were out in force Saturday in downtown Las Vegas showing off their team pride and rallying in support of the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs will play the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII for the chance to be the first team to win back to back championships since the New England Patriots did so in 2004.

See the photos of Chiefs fans celebrating their team.

Sarah Massie, right, John Crocker and Dana Ellison party along Fremont Street during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of Chiefs fans crowded Fremont Street during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Don Lobmeyer of Wichita, Kansas, laughs during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Tammy Allen of Las Vegas holds up autographed Chiefs logos during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Victoria Klausing, of North Kansas City, showcases her Kansas City Chiefs-themed nails on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs football fans hit the Craps table in a casino on the strip on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Don Lobmeyer of Wichita, Kansas, is known as “Chiefs Santa Ma Ho Ho Homes,” and wears a custom jersey with “Ma Ho Ho Homes,” on it as he travels around supporting the Chiefs. Lobmeyer, 55, is a retired Army National Guardsman from Wichita, Kansas, walked through a casino to support the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Victoria Klausing, of San Diego, showcases her Patrick Mahomes T-shirt featuring Mahomes as a high schooler on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is projected on the Viva Vision display screens over Fremont Street during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs-styled boots are seen on Fremont Street during a fan gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Christina Mitchell, left, and her husband, Mike, take photos under a Super Bowl LVIII-themed arch in front of the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Bridie Stieren, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, smiles as she walks past a Super Bowl LVIII sign near the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.