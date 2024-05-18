See first Terra Madre Americas – featuring slow food experiences – kick off in Sacramento
Sacramento received a new Italian import on Friday as a food conference debuted at Memorial Auditorium.
The Terra Madre Americas is the first American version of one of Europe’s biggest food conferences, held in Italy every other year by Slow Food, an organization founded in Italy that promotes traditional cooking and local ingredients.
Visitors can explore three key slow food themes – coffee, wine and biocultural territories – and learn from experts at the event. Terra Madre is free to the public and includes educational and interactive experiences for all ages. Some of the experiences require tickets with costs ranging from $0 to $75. The event runs through Sunday.