See first Terra Madre Americas – featuring slow food experiences – kick off in Sacramento

Sacramento received a new Italian import on Friday as a food conference debuted at Memorial Auditorium.

The Terra Madre Americas is the first American version of one of Europe’s biggest food conferences, held in Italy every other year by Slow Food, an organization founded in Italy that promotes traditional cooking and local ingredients.

Visitors can explore three key slow food themes – coffee, wine and biocultural territories – and learn from experts at the event. Terra Madre is free to the public and includes educational and interactive experiences for all ages. Some of the experiences require tickets with costs ranging from $0 to $75. The event runs through Sunday.

Liesha Barnett of Sacramento explores educational displays at the first Terra Madre Americas event sponsored by Slow Food at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Friday.

Visitors explore educational displays at the first Terra Madre Americas event sponsored by Slow Food at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Friday.

Sacramento resident Mimi Budd tastes coffee made during a barista class alongside Phil Goldcamp during an inaugural Terra Madre Americas event at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Friday.