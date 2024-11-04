See what goes into a Home Performance with ENERGYSTAR Checkup and why should people want one?
((SL Advertiser)) You've made it through summer and fall is finally here. Now's the time to make sure your home is as efficient as possible.
((SL Advertiser)) You've made it through summer and fall is finally here. Now's the time to make sure your home is as efficient as possible.
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
(Bloomberg) -- The crowd gathered on the 54th floor of TD Bank Tower, an imposing glass-and-steel edifice in Toronto’s financial district, was a who’s who of the Canadian business elite. There were CEOs and tech moguls and bankers who had paid as much as C$1,725 ($1,240) each for a chance to hear from Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn W
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
“I don't know that I've ever seen as much contrast in a closing message," said Joe Scarborough.
The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.
The "Dawson's Creek" actor said he's been "privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it."
The 'Vampire' singer says it's a dealbreaker when guys answer yes to one specific question
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.
"I hope that one person sees this, gets a colonoscopy, or goes to the doctor for something they've been putting off, and it saves them."
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
King Charles made a solo church outing in Sandringham on Sunday amid bombshell claims regarding his royal estate...
We can't stop watching this clip of the moment the pair come face-to-face.
Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. In remarks Sunday that bore little resemblance to the speech he's been delivering at his recent rallies, the former president repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and resurrected old grievances after trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump intensified his verbal attacks on what he cast as a “demonic” Democratic Party and the American media, steering his rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at one point to the topic of violence against members of the press.
Nobody puts Jennifer Grey in the corner – and the Dirty Dancing actress made sure to stand out as she appeared on Good Morning America on November, 1 2024. See her look here...
MAGA World fixture Roger Stone excoriated former president Donald Trump‘s racist pal Laura Loomer on Sunday for attacking the Republican nominee’s leading surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a scammer. The right-wing scuffle kicked off when Loomer accused Kennedy—who abandoned an independent bid for president in August to endorse Trump—of using funds he said were raised to help Trump to pay off his own campaign’s debts. Stone called Loomer‘s claim “false” and claimed, in a tweet, that he was awar