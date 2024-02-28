See the haze in Ontario Wednesday morning? That's wildfire smoke from Texas

Just when you thought this week couldn't get any wilder in Ontario.

From record-setting February warmth and winter thunderstorms on Tuesday, to powerful winds, a flash freeze and dangerous snow squalls threatening parts of the province through Wednesday.

Now add to the mix, a hazy sky and wildfire smoke from Texas?

Orange haze around the sun in Etobicoke Wednesday morning (David Hodge)

It's probably the last thing you were expecting amid the spring and winter battle, but some may have noticed an orange haze in the sky on Wednesday morning. You're not imagining things.

Smoke from out of control wildfires in Texas tracked all the way into the U.S. Northeast, and even into southern Ontario, as well.

That's thanks in part to a very strong jet stream that helped to force the smoke north, spanning a distance of nearly 2000 km.

The smoke won't last long however, as the potent February storm, and its associated winds, will usher it out quickly.

Individuals susceptible to wildfire smoke, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, can rest assured that air quality will not be compromised. The smoke is at a sufficient altitude and will not impact air quality in Ontario.

With files from Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.