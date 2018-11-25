See Inside Michael Jackson’s Former New York City Mansion, Which Sold For $32 Million

For Michael Jackson, no home was ever too extravagant. You remember Neverland, right? For those of us without a King of Pop-sized budget, simply being able to admire the facades of New York City mansions is an absolute treat. The Manhattan mansion at 4 East 74th Street, which was formerly home to icons such as Jackson and Marc Chagall, is one of those beautiful homes, and it's time on the market has come to a close.

After just under a year, the most recent buyer closed a deal on the six story, 16 room, and 7 bedroom limestone for $32 million, represented by Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group, who was also the listing broker. It's a giant number, but the home is certainly worth every penny-if not more. Take a look around to see for yourself: