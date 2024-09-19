See Jimmy Fallon's 10 Cutest Moments with His Kids as the Dad of Two Celebrates His 50th Birthday

'The Tonight Show' host, who turns 50 on Sept. 19, 2024, shares his two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and daughters Winnie and Frances

Jimmy Fallon is one proud dad!

The Tonight Show host, who turns 50 on Sept. 19, 2024, is not only a nominee for PEOPLE's Sexiest TV Host this year, but he's also a dotting dad to his two daughters, Winnie, 11 and Frances, 9, whom he shares with his wife Nancy Juvonen. And though mom and dad typically opt out of sharing much of their daughters' lives online, Fallon has given a glimpse into his experience as a parent on social media over the years.

From family vacations to milestone moments, see some of the most adorable moments Fallon has shared with his two little girls.



Time for Teacups

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances

As 2020 kicked off, Fallon shared that his family of four took a trip to Disneyland and of course — had to pose in one of the iconic teacups.

Beach Day

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances.

Not long after, the family enjoyed a beachy vacation to Bahamas where the comedian said they had "Buckets of fun."

Cover Star

Michael Lewis Jimmy Fallon on the cover of PEOPLE in May 2020.

Frances — who goes by her nickname Franny — joined her dad on this May 2020 PEOPLE cover that was shot at the family's home amid the pandemic.

During that time, Fallon moved production of his show into their home with Nancy serving as his producer and his little ones making appearances in various bits.

Something to Celebrate

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and daughters Winnie and Frances

To commemorate the seventh anniversary of his turn as The Tonight Show host, Fallon celebrated with his two little girls and whole lot of balloons.

"A lot can happen in 7 years. Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones," he wrote on Instagram. "Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts! 🎉"

Say Cheese!

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances

The foursome was all smiles in this pre-July 4th snapshot shared to the host's Instagram in 2023.

"I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock," he wrote. "Happy 2nd of July!"

Summertime Fun

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances

Fallon wrapped up summer 2024 with a classic "#photodump" that included this sweet photo in front of a familiar back drop with the family's furry fifth member, Gary.

Sweet Selfie

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances

On Mother's Day in 2021, Fallon took a moment to give a shoutout to Gary's mom — wherever in the world she may be.

"Gary wanted to wish her mom Happy Mother’s Day," Fallon wrote alongside the dog-centered selfie. "So if you happen to see this - please know she is with a great family and having the best life. She is an older sister to two beautiful little girls, has modeled for a clothing company and was even on television a few times! Happy #MothersDay!"

One Special Guest

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy, daughters Winnie and Frances

To celebrate Christmas 2021, Fallon shared this selfie to Instagram wishing his followers a happy holiday while clarifying one specific detail.

"(The girl with the pink hair is of no relation)," he wrote alongside the silly photo in reference to his daughter's doll.

Daddy's Girls

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon and daughters Winnie and Frances

In matching ensembles, Fallon's daughters made themselves comfortable sitting on dad's back while watching their respective devices.

"New Year’s Eve is LIT!!," Fallon wrote alongside the photo shared on Dec. 31, 2021.

Pumpkins For Everyone

Just before Halloween 2023, Fallon documented his family's trip to the pumpkin patch. The sweet video shows the proud dad exploring a corn maze and picking the perfect pumpkins.

"All I ever wanted to do in my whole life. Have a beautiful family and a truck full of pumpkins," he says. "And we did it."

