See Joe Alwyn, Emma Stone and More Stars Arriving at the “Kinds of Kindness ”Premiere in N.Y.C.

The star-studded film hits theaters on June 21

Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, and Margaret Qualley





Emma Stone is back on the red carpet!

The actress was among the stars stepping out for the Thursday night, June 20, premiere of Kinds of Kindness at New York City's Museum of Modern Art. The film's ensemble cast includes Willem DafoeMargaret QualleyJesse PlemonsHong ChauJoe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schaefer.

At the New York City premiere of his previous film, the Oscar-winning Poor Things, in December, director Yorgos Lanthimos teased to PEOPLE that Kinds of Kindness differs from his other movies as a "contemporary film."

"It's three different stories and there's a core of seven actors, including Emma of course, who play one character in each story, so they all play three different characters," he said at the time.

Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet for the Kinds of Kindness premiere.

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons





Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley





Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn





Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons





Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe





Emma Stone

Emma Stone





Mamoudou Athie, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Merah Benoit, Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn

Mamoudou Athie, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Merah Benoit, Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn





Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie





Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos





