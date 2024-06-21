See Joe Alwyn, Emma Stone and More Stars Arriving at the “Kinds of Kindness ”Premiere in N.Y.C.

The star-studded film hits theaters on June 21

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, and Margaret Qualley

Emma Stone is back on the red carpet!

The actress was among the stars stepping out for the Thursday night, June 20, premiere of Kinds of Kindness at New York City's Museum of Modern Art. The film's ensemble cast includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schaefer.

At the New York City premiere of his previous film, the Oscar-winning Poor Things, in December, director Yorgos Lanthimos teased to PEOPLE that Kinds of Kindness differs from his other movies as a "contemporary film."

"It's three different stories and there's a core of seven actors, including Emma of course, who play one character in each story, so they all play three different characters," he said at the time.

Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet for the Kinds of Kindness premiere.

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Arturo Holmes/WireImage Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Margaret Qualley

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Margaret Qualley

Joe Alwyn

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Joe Alwyn

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Arturo Holmes/WireImage Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Willem Dafoe

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Willem Dafoe

Emma Stone

Michael Loccisano/Getty Emma Stone

Mamoudou Athie, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Merah Benoit, Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Mamoudou Athie, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Merah Benoit, Jesse Plemons and Joe Alwyn

Mamoudou Athie

John Nacion/getty Mamoudou Athie

Yorgos Lanthimos

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/getty Yorgos Lanthimos

