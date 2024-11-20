See Katy Perry's Hilariously Relatable Reaction to Seeing Ex John Mayer at Sabrina Carpenter's Concert

Mayer and Perry, who dated on and off between 2012 and 2015, both attended Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour in L.A.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Katy Perry in September 2024; John Mayer in September 2022

Running into an ex in public is always jarring, even for Katy Perry.

The "Teenage Dream" singer and John Mayer, who dated on and off between 2012 and 2015, both attended Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 — and Perry's relatable reaction to realizing how close they were seated to one another was caught on camera.

In a video shared to social media, Perry, 40, can be seen sitting in the front row of a section at the Kia Forum as Mayer, 47, shuffled into a seat almost directly behind her. She quickly spotted him, grabbed the railing in front of her and placed her head down in between her arms.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Katy Perry in November 2024; John Mayer in April 2024

Perry was a good sport about the surprise interaction, however, as she immediately turned around and shook the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer's hand.

In another video from the night shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram, Perry can be seen looking back at Mayer and listening intently as he speaks expressively.

The pair previously dated on and off for several years. During that time, they collaborated on the song "Who You Love" from Mayer's Paradise Valley album in 2013, while Mayer played guitar on "It Takes Two" from Perry's Prism album that same year.

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content Katy Perry and John Mayer in December 2013

During the "California Gurls" musician's stint as an American Idol judge in 2022, contestant Noah Thompson performed the Grammy winner's 2009 hit "Heartbreak Warfare" — leading Perry to briefly mention their relationship.

"Noah…I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me," she said at the time. "You did great, but I can’t talk anymore. I'm triggered!"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Katy Perry and John Mayer in February 2013

Perry — who embarks on her Lifetimes Tour in support of her new 143 album in April — has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom since 2019, and they share daughter Daisy Dove, born in August 2020.

On a January episode of Mayer's pal Kelly Rizzo's Comfort Food podcast, the "Last Train Home" singer opened up about his romantic goals. "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," he said at the time.

"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted," added Mayer, who wrapped a string of shows at Sphere in Las Vegas with Dead & Company earlier this year. "And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.'"

