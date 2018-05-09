See Kristin Scott Thomas and Erdem Moralıoğlu’s Heavenly Met Prep

Story Continues

This year’s Met Gala struck a chord with Kristin Scott Thomas. “I was brought up in a Catholic environment, attending a lot of church functions and Catholic school and all that comes with it, so this is right up my street!” she shared on the eve of the gala. Eager to check out the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition and enjoy her first trip to the Met, she sought out the talents of Erdem, a designer she’s trusted for some of her biggest moments: “I wore his dress when I went to see The Queen—that should say it all!”

The acclaimed actress entrusted Erdem Moralıoğlu to create a sumptuous powder blue gown, and working with a designer who understands her implicitly guaranteed Scott a place on the best dressed list in a look that captured her distinctive style. Never one to follow trends, Scott Thomas knows exactly what she likes. “I look for color and cut. It has to be flattering. I don’t really look for the newest shape. With experience you learn what works for you,” she said. “Erdem designs power pieces for women who are unafraid of their femininity. Everything he does has a lightheartedness.”

For Moralıoğlu, working with Scott Thomas was a joy. “She’s such an extraordinary woman and actress,” said Moralıoğlu. “I saw her in Electra at The Old Vic and I’ve dressed her before, so this was such an easy, natural process.” With her experience onstage lending itself to carrying off a dramatic piece, he went bold by referencing papal capes of the 18th century and the voluminous shapes of that era’s womenswear. “Around that same time, there was an emergence of the sack-back gown, or robe à la Française, so I looked to incorporate that element with a papal embroidery on a blue moiré fabric,” said Moralıoğlu. “I loved the idea of the dress having beautiful volume that came between the shoulder blades.” Even the Met’s collection had an impact on the final piece with a vintage chasuble from the exhibition—the sleeveless robe worn by Catholic priests during mass—inspiring the intricate embroidery. “I was very taken by the embroidered decoration and nearly symmetrical pattern of flowers, curving leaves, and scrolls,” said Moralıoğlu. “I wanted to incorporate all these quite ornate intricacies found in this late style of Baroque Italian vestments.”

Here, the designer and actress take Vogue behind the scenes of their getting ready process.

