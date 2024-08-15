See Lily Collins, Ashley Park and More “Emily in Paris” Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Season 4 Premiere in Los Angeles

The first half of season 4 debuts Aug. 15 on Netflix, with the rest coming Sept. 12

Emma McIntyre/Getty Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park and Lily Collins

The fourth season of Darren Star's Emily in Paris has arrived — and its stars are celebrating with a glamorous Los Angeles premiere.

Season 4 picks up after Camille (played by Camille Rezat) leaves Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) at the altar, confessing that she knows he still has feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). Meanwhile, Emily grapples with her feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), as well as Gabriel's confession that Camille is pregnant.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Sylvie, Emily's boss, must also confront her past to save her marriage, and Ashley Park's Mindy runs into financial difficulties while preparing for Eurovision with her band.

Collins summed up the upcoming season in a short promo video as "more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama."

On Aug. 14, the Emily in Paris cast and crew attended the season premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. See all the show's stars and more famous faces walk the red carpet ahead of the fourth season's first half releasing Aug. 15 on Netflix.

Lily Collins

Emma McIntyre/Getty Lily Collins

Lucien Laviscount

Emma McIntyre/Getty Lucien Laviscount

Samuel Arnold

Emma McIntyre/Getty Samuel Arnold

Ashley Park

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Ashley Park

Bruno Gouery

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Bruno Gouery

William Abadie

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty William Abadie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Lucas Bravo

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lucas Bravo

Darren Star

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Darren Star

Taylor Hill

Emma McIntyre/Getty Taylor Hill

Ashley Park, Lily Collins and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Emma McIntyre/Getty Ashley Park, Lily Collins and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.