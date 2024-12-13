See Machine Gun Kelly’s First Instagram Stories Post After News of Megan Fox Split

Machine Gun Kelly has shared his first Instagram Stories post since his split from Megan Fox.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the "Lonely Road" singer, 34, posted a clip to his Instagram Stories of his performance on NBC's A Motown Christmas special.

"Give it to someone special ❤️‍🩹," the singer wrote over the video that showed him playing a red acoustic guitar in front of a festive light tree.

Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, performed Wham's "Last Christmas" during the program, which aired on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and honored Motown's cultural influence and legacy. Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey hosted the event, which saw additional performances from Gladys Knight, Ashanti, Pentatonix, Andra Day, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London and more.



PEOPLE has learned the Motown Christmas special was taped in October, about a month before Kelly and Fox called it quits.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly’s First Instagram Stories

The on-again, off-again couple ended their engagement in late November, just weeks after announcing that they're expecting their first child together. This will be the fourth child for Fox, who shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.



On Monday, Nov. 11, the Transformers actress, 38, shared the pregnancy news on Instagram. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️," she captioned the post, using lyrics from Kelly's track "last november," a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss. Fox revealed in her November 2023 poetry collection Pretty Boys are Poisonous that she had experienced a miscarriage.

The actress and singer first met back in March 2020 while filming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They made their relationship Instagram official a few months later in July. "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," Kelly captioned the now-deleted Instagram post that showed the two taking a mirror selfie.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Then in January 2022, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that they were engaged. "...having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨," she captioned the announcement on Instagram.

The couple hit a rough patch in 2023 and Fox had hinted at a breakup, but the two reconciled shortly after.

The Subservience actress was apparently "blind-sided" by their recent split. A source close to Fox told PEOPLE the expectant mother has "been distraught" and is "trying to focus on" her pregnancy: "It's her priority."

