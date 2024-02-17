See how Maryland trees were tapped over time to make syrup
Marylanders have an opportunity to see how sap was tapped from trees over time to make maple syrup. This month, the nature center is celebrating with "Maple Magic" over two weekends filled with nature hikes and demonstrations. Maryland is considered the southernmost location for tree tapping, with a variety of trees that produce sap for syrup. Once it's collected, visitors can learn how water is evaporated from the sap to make sugar and syrup. Visitors rotate through stations that illustrate methods used during different time periods.