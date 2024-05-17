See Meryl Streep Read Children's Book “The Three Questions” for SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Childhood Literacy Program

Streep joins celebs like Kristen Bell, Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey who have worked with the union's non-profit to help advance childhood literacy

Meryl Streep is joining a massive group of celebrities who are part of an initiative to get kids reading.

On Friday, May 17, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation — the actor's union non-profit which aims to help its guild members — announced in a press release that the Academy Award-winning actress, 74, had teamed up with the charity's children’s literacy program Storyline Online.

Her collaboration with the non-profit features a new installment in Storyline Online's celebrity book-reading program, in which she reads The Three Questions, written and illustrated by Jon J. Muth.

The children's book, adapted from a story by Leo Tolstoy, is about a boy who asks the big questions in life, like: "What is the best time to do things?", "Who is the most important one?" and "What is the right thing to do?"

Along with Streep's reading, which is available on the organization's YouTube channel, Storyline Online provides teachers with activity guides (that follow Common Core Standards) to accompany each book reading. Readings by previous celebrity partners, including Terry Crews, Seth Meyers, Kristen Bell and more are also available on the platform.

"Aimed at 2nd – 4th grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking activities and explore the themes of this book including knowledge, curiosity, kindness and friendship," the press release states.

Watch Streep's reading in full, below.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president and Heist 88 star Courtney B. Vance praised Streep's participation in the project.

"We are honored and thrilled to welcome one of the greatest actors and storytellers of all time, Ms. Meryl Streep, to our family of readers here at Storyline Online," Vance said. "Meryl volunteered to read for our children’s literacy initiative because of her commitment to education and advancing literacy, and we could not have asked for a more brilliant actor to bring this beautiful and profound story to life."

"Meryl Streep's reading of The Three Questions is an exceptional addition to our library, and we believe it will have a significant impact on millions of children and adults alike," he added. "This story will not only inspire a love of books and reading, but will also stir souls."

Storyline Online has previously featured a slew of other stars in its book-reading videos: Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Rami Malek, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh and dozens more celebs have lent their voices to be paired with creative illustrations for the literacy program.

Storyline Online’s read-alouds are available on storylineonline.net, or on the non-profit's YouTube channel, as well as on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.



