See The Moment The Drag Race UK Finalists Find Out Which 1 Of Them Had Won For Real Here

Drag Race UK finalists Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for this year’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finale.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans might not realise it, but the finales we see on TV isn’t quite how things play out in real life.

That’s because for more than a decade now, Drag Race films multiple endings when it comes to shooting the final, to avoid spoilers leaking to the press ahead of time (it seems we have Perez Hilton to thank for that…).

As a result, the celebrations we see on screen aren’t actually real – although many triumphant queens are so overcome at the mere thought of winning the crown they end up being moved to tears anyway – and the final few actually find out whether or not they’ve won the show at the same time as the rest of the world.

Now, we’ve already put a spoiler warning at the top, but we’re really about to get into it, so if you’ve not still not seen the final, and you’re trying to avoid finding out who wins until you can watch it for real, turn away now.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you, alright?

La Voix and Kyran Thrax pictured during a screening of the Drag Race UK finale BBC

OK, here we go...

Thursday night’s season six finale saw RuPaul sending Kyran Thrax and La Voix – who had become close friends over the course of the contest – through to the final stage of the contest.

All that stood between them and the crown was a lip sync to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, which proved to be a joyful, collaborative effort.

Kyran Thrax and La Voix perform their final lip sync BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

In the end, Ru chose Kyran as the UK’s next Drag Race superstar, as she and La Voix found out at a live screening of the finale in London.

The moment was also recorded and posted on Drag Race UK’s Instagram, which you can watch for yourself below:

Kyran makes history as the first queen in Drag Race UK herstory to actually win a cash prize, scooping £25,000 for her victory.

It’s already been confirmed that Drag Race UK will be back for a seventh season on BBC Three in 2025.

