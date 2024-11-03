See a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Meghan Markle on the Set of 'Suits'

As his Suits rewatch podcast airs, Patrick J. Adams is reminiscing on his days filming the hit legal drama.

Adams, who co-hosts Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast with Sarah Rafferty, shared a series of pictures from filming. The sixth image in his photo dump shows an up-close photo of Meghan Markle. In the black-and-white photo, she wears a dainty wishbone necklace:

When Rafferty and Adams decided to do the podcast, he shared, Meghan "sent a lovely text message." He explained, "Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.' Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show, and she sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help. We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that."

Adams continued, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show. She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me. So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that. Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible."

A Suits spinoff, Suits: L.A., is currently in the works.

You Might Also Like