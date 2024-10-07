See How These NFL WAGS Support Their Guys From the Sidelines in Style, from Taylor Swift to Olivia Culpo

As the 2024 NFL season rolls on, these supportive ladies are back in on the sidelines cheering on their favorite teams

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty; Olivia Culpo Instagram; Perry Knotts/Getty Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo and Simone Biles.

These WAGS are back in the stands — and their NFL star husbands have the hottest chicks in the game wearing their numbers.

As the NFL season gets well underway, the wives and girlfriends of some of the NFL's biggest stars are rooting for their guys from the stands, wearing stylish and creative versions of their guys' jerseys and tributes to their jersey numbers.

From Taylor Swift's array of Kansas City Chiefs coded outfits to Kristin Juszczyk custom game day looks, see which ladies to look out for this season and how they're repping their favorite teams.



Taylor Swift

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has become a mainstay at Kansas City Chiefs games rooting for boyfriend Travis Kelce — and often brings friends and family along for the fun. At her second game of the season, Swift showed up in this oversized T-shirt which she paired with thigh-high leather boots (just the latest in a stylish parade of Chiefs-red attire she's worn to game day).

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes with kids Sterling and Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes not only sports her own fun Chiefs gear, she makes sure her little ones, Sterling and Bronze, are just as spirited in their pint-sized looks to cheer on their dad, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Simone Biles

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Following her gold medal winning appearance at the Paris Olympics this summer, Simone Biles was back on the sidelines supporting her husband Jonathan Owen who recently joined the Chicago Bears' roster.

Biles shared a glimpse into her look for an August game which included a jacket covered in images of her husband. (The look caused a bit of stir as it featured images of Owens suited up on his previous team, the Green Bay Packers, rather than the Bears.) She redeemed herself with Bears fan in her ultimate game day outfit for their Sept. 29 game against the L.A. Rams which included a cropped team sweatshirt and white boots.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo/instagram Olivia Culpo in October 2023.

As a model and former Miss Universe, it's no surprise that Olivia Culpo's 49ers-inspired outfits are on point. While supporting husband Christian McCaffrey from the sidelines, Culpo has rocked a variety of looks including this adorable vintage looking McCaffrey sweatshirt that she wore to a game last season – and of course, designs by fellow 49ers wife Kristin Juszczyk.

Ciara

Russ Wilson/Instagram Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Ciara first met her husband Russell Wilson back in 2015 when the quarterback was in the middle of his tenure on the Seattle Seahawks. Nearly 10 years — and two teams — later, Wilson is now a Pittsburgh Steeler and has his superstar wife's support from the sidelines. Ahead of the season, Wilson shared a sweet carousel of his family, which includes kids Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, Amora Princess and Future Zahir, visiting him on the field and Ciara decked out in her black and yellow.

Chanel Iman

chanel iman/instagram Chanel Iman, Davon Godchaux and their daughter Capri.

As the 2024 season kicked off, Chanel Iman was on the turf to support her husband Davon Godchaux with their daughter Capri at the New England Patriots' first home game of the season. For the big game the model sported her hubby's no. 92 while little Capri wore a Patriots dress.

Kristin Juszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk Instagram Kristin Juszczyk.

Not only is Kristin Juszczyk's game-day style top tier, she is the woman behind the stylish team gear for many other NFL WAGS — Taylor Swift and Simone Biles included. The San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife creates custom looks that often incorporate the number or name of their partners on the field through her Designs By Kristin brand.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle/Instagram Alix Earle.

Alix Earle has showed off a variety of Miami Dolphins inspired looks across her social media platforms, including this one from the 2023 season, to support boyfriend Braxton Berrios. She aptly dubbed the wide receiver "NFL Man" before their relationship was confirmed in November of last year.

Claire Kittle

Clare Kittle/Instagram Claire Kittle.

Claire Kittle told PEOPLE earlier this year that when it comes to her game day looks, she likes to seek out finds from vintage shops and has accumulated her fair share of red and gold items to cheer on her husband, the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle.

"I try to find things they had in the '80s because I think that's such an iconic look and they don't recreate things like that well anymore," she said.

She rocked this red suit toward the end of last year's season which featured George's number, 85, on the lapels.

Sydney Warner

Sydney Warner/Instagram Sydney and Fred Warner pose with their son.

Another 49ers WAG with adorable game day style is Sydney Warner (née Hightower) who recently welcomed her first child, Beau Anthony, with husband Fred Warner. Sydney and Beau visited dad on the sidelines back in August ahead of the regular season where the new mom sported a simple 49ers T-shirt.

