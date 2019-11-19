'I see no reason to stop' - At 38 Federer not thinking of retirement

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS A WHITE FLASH

"I don't know the answer to be honest. As long as I'm feeling good right now and I'm really enjoying my life on the road and enjoy playing against Sascha (Zverev) and the others players on the tour I see no reason to stop. But of course with age everything get a bit more difficult, but at the same time with experience also you can savor the moments more. So I don't know how it's going to end. I hope it's just going to be somewhat emotional I guess and nice and, I don't know, I hope it's going to be good, the whole process and not too difficult."

"The more funny thing was back in 2009 when I won the French Open and I won the four different Grand Slams and I broke the all-time Grand Slam record. Then the following month at Wimbledon when I won Wimbledon again, I won the 15th slam, that's when people already started asking me if I was going to retire soon, that was in 2009. So this is ten years ago and something - I can handle this type of question and I try to give always a good answer because I know that everybody cares and wants to know about it. But there's honestly nothing new there, at the moment I'm very happy playing on the tour."

STORY: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, ranked third in the world, said Monday (November 18) he sees 'no reason to stop,' when asked if he was considering retirement.

The 38-year-old winner of 20 grand slam titles to date noted that he has been asked about retiring for the past ten years

Federer is closing out the year with a series of exhibition matches against German Alexander Zverev in Latin America with the tour taking him to Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.