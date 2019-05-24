See All the Photos of Prince Harry's First Overnight Trip Away From Little Archie

Prince Harry is in Italy for the Sentabale Polo Cup this morning. As the competition's name suggests, the match is a fundraiser for the Duke of Sussex's non-profit Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV and AIDS in Botswana and Lethoso. The trip also marks Harry's first night away from his newborn son Archie Harrison, who arrived earlier this month, but according to his fellow competitor Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry is doing just fine with the temporary separation. "He's ready for the game and had a good night sleep," Figueras said. "We're excited about being able to do a great job today for Sentebale which is why we're here."

