See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Portraits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released three official wedding portraits, two days after their
fairy-tale wedding in Windsor.
The photos were taken in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room, right after their carriage ride, by Alexi Lubomirski, who also shot their
engagement portraits.
One shows the bride and groom with the extended royal clan: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Doria Ragland, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and the rest of their page boys and bridesmaids. Charlotte sits on her mother’s lap, while George grins next to her. A second, less crowded group shot shows Harry and Meghan with their 10 child attendants.
Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
The last photo is an intimate portrait of just the couple. They embrace on a set of steps, while Meghan smiles off into the distance, holding her bouquet, which Harry handpicked for her.
The portraits also give the public another look at the Duchess of Sussex’s
Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown and her tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” Kensington Palace tweeted.
