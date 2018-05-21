See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Portraits

Elise Taylor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released three official wedding portraits, two days after their fairy-tale wedding in Windsor.

The photos were taken in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room, right after their carriage ride, by Alexi Lubomirski, who also shot their engagement portraits.

One shows the bride and groom with the extended royal clan: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Doria Ragland, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and the rest of their page boys and bridesmaids. Charlotte sits on her mother’s lap, while George grins next to her. A second, less crowded group shot shows Harry and Meghan with their 10 child attendants.

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy of @KensingtonRoyal

The last photo is an intimate portrait of just the couple. They embrace on a set of steps, while Meghan smiles off into the distance, holding her bouquet, which Harry handpicked for her.

The portraits also give the public another look at the Duchess of Sussex’s Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown and her tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth.

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy of @KensingtonRoyal

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

Photos: See Every Moment From the Royal Wedding:

The Must-See Moments From the Royal Wedding

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth in Stewart Parvin

Photo: Getty Images

Doria Ragland in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Mulrone in Di Carlo Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan in Erdem

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York

Photo: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in custom Stella McCartney, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Gianvito Rossi shoes and George Clooney in Giorgio Armani

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy

Photo: Getty Images

Charles Prince of Wales and Britain Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams in Versace and Alexis Ohanian

Photo: Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Duchess of York

Photo: Getty Images

David Henson and Hayley Henson

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty and Santtu Seppala

Photo: Getty Images

Former British Prime Minister John Major and Norma

Photo: Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Anne

Photo: Getty Images

David Beckham in Dior Homme and Victoria Beckham

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Countess of Wessex in Suzannah

Photo: Getty Images

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Photo: Getty Images

Prince and William and private secretary Miguel Head

Photo: Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Photo: Getty Images

Oprah in Stella McCartney with a Gabriela Hearst bag

Photo: Getty Images

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario

Photo: Getty Images

David Furnish and Sir Elton John

Photo: Getty Images

Carol Middleton and Michael Francis

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Photo: Getty Images

Sir Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood, Philip Treacy hat, Jimmy Choo by Off White shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett

Photo: Getty Images

Gina Torres

Photo: Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Inskip

Photo: Getty Images

Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins

Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Greenwood and Will Greenwood

Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Deacon and Gibraltarian Adam Priestley

Photo: Getty Images

Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier in Àcheval Pampa

Photo: Getty Images

Joss Stone

Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor and Dan Snow

Photo: Getty Images

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

Photo: Getty Images

Cressida Bonas in Eponine

Photo: Getty Images

Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer in Pamella Roland

Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea Davy

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

Photo: Getty Images

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

