See Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and More Arrive for the 34th Annual EMA Awards in L.A.
The Environmental Media Association's annual ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Radford Studio Center
The best in the business are at the 34th Annual EMAs.
Hosted by Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney, the 34th edition of the Environmental Media Association's awards ceremony celebrated environmental storytelling and sustainable production in the industry.
Dune: Part Two, Industry and Hacks were among the projects in contention for the night's trophies, while Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson also received the EMA Futures Award for her environmental leadership.
"As someone who deeply cares about the environment, it means a lot to be recognized for using both my platform and my comedy to inspire change," said Brunson in a statement, per Variety. "I’m proud to be part of a community that values sustainability, and I’m excited to keep moving forward on a path toward a greener planet.”
See Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and more make their way into the Radford Studio Center on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Quinta Brunson
Dermot Mulroney
Daniella Pineda
Malin Akerman
Ian Somerhalder
K. Asher Levin and Debbie Levin
Linda Phan and Drew Scott
Lance Bass
Hayden Carson Begley and Ed Begley Jr.
Dara Reneé
Nikki Reed
Paige McGavin
Quannah Chasinghorse
Jenna Davis
Issa Lopez
Noa Fisher
Darren Weiss
Read the original article on People.