See Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and More Arrive for the 34th Annual EMA Awards in L.A.

The Environmental Media Association's annual ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Radford Studio Center

JC Olivera/Getty (3) Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder.

The best in the business are at the 34th Annual EMAs.

Hosted by Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney, the 34th edition of the Environmental Media Association's awards ceremony celebrated environmental storytelling and sustainable production in the industry.

Dune: Part Two, Industry and Hacks were among the projects in contention for the night's trophies, while Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson also received the EMA Futures Award for her environmental leadership.

"As someone who deeply cares about the environment, it means a lot to be recognized for using both my platform and my comedy to inspire change," said Brunson in a statement, per Variety. "I’m proud to be part of a community that values sustainability, and I’m excited to keep moving forward on a path toward a greener planet.”

See Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and more make their way into the Radford Studio Center on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Quinta Brunson

JC Olivera/Getty

Dermot Mulroney

JC Olivera/Getty

Daniella Pineda

JC Olivera/Getty

Malin Akerman

JC Olivera/Getty

Ian Somerhalder

JC Olivera/Getty

K. Asher Levin and Debbie Levin

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty

Linda Phan and Drew Scott

JC Olivera/Getty

Lance Bass

JC Olivera/Getty

Hayden Carson Begley and Ed Begley Jr.

JC Olivera/Getty

Dara Reneé

JC Olivera/Getty

Nikki Reed

JC Olivera/Getty

Paige McGavin

JC Olivera/Getty

Quannah Chasinghorse

JC Olivera/Getty

Jenna Davis

JC Olivera/Getty

Issa Lopez

JC Olivera/Getty

Noa Fisher

Jesse Grant/Getty

Darren Weiss

JC Olivera/Getty

Read the original article on People.