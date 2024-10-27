See Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and More Arrive for the 34th Annual EMA Awards in L.A.

Brendan Le, Nicholas Rice
·1 min read

The Environmental Media Association's annual ceremony was held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Radford Studio Center

<p>JC Olivera/Getty (3)</p> Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder.

JC Olivera/Getty (3)

Quinta Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder.

The best in the business are at the 34th Annual EMAs.

Hosted by Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney, the 34th edition of the Environmental Media Association's awards ceremony celebrated environmental storytelling and sustainable production in the industry.

Dune: Part Two, Industry and Hacks were among the projects in contention for the night's trophies, while Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson also received the EMA Futures Award for her environmental leadership.

"As someone who deeply cares about the environment, it means a lot to be recognized for using both my platform and my comedy to inspire change," said Brunson in a statement, per Variety. "I’m proud to be part of a community that values sustainability, and I’m excited to keep moving forward on a path toward a greener planet.”

See Brunson, Lance Bass, Ian Somerhalder and more make their way into the Radford Studio Center on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Quinta Brunson

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Dermot Mulroney

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Daniella Pineda

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Malin Akerman

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Ian Somerhalder

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

K. Asher Levin and Debbie Levin

<p>Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty</p>

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty

Linda Phan and Drew Scott

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Lance Bass

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Hayden Carson Begley and Ed Begley Jr.

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Dara Reneé

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Nikki Reed

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Paige McGavin

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Quannah Chasinghorse

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Jenna Davis

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Issa Lopez

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

Noa Fisher

<p>Jesse Grant/Getty</p>

Jesse Grant/Getty

Darren Weiss

<p>JC Olivera/Getty</p>

JC Olivera/Getty

