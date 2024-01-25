See random 'snow holes' on your lawn? Here's what's causing them

As for the East Coast's weather, I get sent all kinds of photos and videos of weird weather phenomena, but this one stumped me.

Random holes in untouched snow.

The snow holes were spotted on a lawn in Riverview, N.B., by a Weather Network viewer who sought answers about what had emerged.

After hours of digging on the internet, I kept coming up short. But thankfully, I work with some of the world's most knowledgeable meteorologists, who were able to help me fill in some of the gaps and, ultimately, get to the bottom of what was going on here.

Journey with me in the video above as I explain what exactly caused these bowl-shaped open depressions, what they really are, and why there's no reason to worry if you see them on your lawn at some point this winter... unless you're trypophobic!