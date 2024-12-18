See a Side-by-Side Clip of Carrie Underwood Going from Winning Contest to Judge on “American Idol” (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood is having an emotional, full-circle moment.

In a clip premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the country superstar takes in the moment as she arrives at the judge's table on American Idol — 20 years after winning the show herself.

In the opening of the clip, a 21-year-old Underwood is sitting in the waiting room before her audition. Then, the video flashes to Underwood, now 41, walking inside the audition room as a judge.

In the flashback, Underwood is wearing her audition number, a pink top and jeans when someone asks if she's nervous — to which she responds "a little bit."

Then, an emotional Underwood walks into the current audition room and pulls out her chair at the judges' table. A flashback clip then shows her sweet reaction to finding out she's "going to Hollywood."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Carrie Underwood in New York City in November 2023

After taking a moment to herself, Underwood is joined at the table by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I can't believe it. Twenty years ago I was standing on a stage just like this one," the "Before He Cheats" singer says.

"And now you're sitting here with us," Richie, 75, responds, before Bryan, 48, adds, "that's the power of American Idol."

Host Ryan Seacrest then walks up to the table and asks the judges, "So, let's change some lives together?"

"Let's do this," Underwood — who won the fourth season of Idol back in 2005 — says with a smile.

The end of the video shows a sneak peek of this season's emotional auditions, where a young woman tells Underwood that she's her "inspiration."

Mike Coppola/Getty Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest

Season 23 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, March 9 on ABC.

The "Cowboy Casanova" singer was announced as Katy Perry's replacement on the reality singing show on Good Morning America on Aug. 1.



The announcement included a sweet video with footage of Underwood heading from her hometown in Checotah, Oklahoma to audition for the show two decades ago.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” she said in the clip. “My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you.’ ”

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she added.



Meanwhile, in August, Bryan shared a piece of advice for the new judge during an interview with Seattle radio host Gabe Mercer.

"Up her therapist,” Bryan joked in a TikTok posted by Mercer. “If she has a therapist, she’s probably going to have to double to deal with me and Lionel.”

"Maybe I should credit her,” he added. “Do therapists do gift cards where I can call her therapist and gift her a voucher?”



