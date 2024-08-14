See Simu Liu, Awkwafina and John Cena Hit the “Jackpot!” Red Carpet for the Los Angeles Premiere

The action-comedy film, directed by Paul Feig, releases on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 15

The leads of Prime Video's Jackpot! are celebrating the film's release with an Aug. 13 premiere in Los Angeles.

The action comedy, directed by Bridesmaids and Spy's Paul Feig, sees Awkwafina as struggling actress Katie, who wins California's "Grand Lottery" in 2030 that comes with a dangerous catch: survive bounty hunters until sundown to collect the prize. Under the protection of amateur lottery protection agent, Noel (played by John Cena), the pair attempt to dodge assassins trying to collect Katie's multi-billion dollar prize. Meanwhile, Simu Liu's Louis Lewis competes with Noel to claim the jackpot bodyguard's commission for himself.

"This is the Jackie Chan movie I always wished I could make," Feig told Entertainment Weekly in a May 2024 first look.

Along with Awkwafina, Liu and Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon, Donald Elise Watkins and Machine Gun Kelly also appear in the film.

See the stars of Jackpot! walk the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the movie's Aug. 15 release on Amazon Prime Video.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Director Paul Feig

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Director Paul Feig

Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez

Simu Liu

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Simu Liu

Awkwafina

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Awkwafina

Craig Robinson

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Craig Robinson

Kristen Schaal

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Kristen Schaal

Gabriel Iglesias

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Gabriel Iglesias

Sam Asghari

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sam Asghari

Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Paul Feig and John Cena

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty John Cena, Simu Liu, Paul Feig and Awkwafina

