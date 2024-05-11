See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck are receiving honors at this year's star-studded event

Getty(3) Jennifer Lawrence, Orville Peck and Jennifer Hudson.

Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck!

The musicians were the big honorees at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, which took place Saturday night in New York City, bringing together stars from all corners of the entertainment world.

The annual event celebrates inclusive work that helps accelerate LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility in media throughout the past year.

Here, see all the stars arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

Jennifer Hudson

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Orville Peck

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Carla Gugino

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Scott Hoying

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Loren Allred

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Aditya Madiraju

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ashleigh Murray

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Braunwyn Windham

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Brittany Adebumola

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Bryan Ruby

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Read the original article on People.