See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C.

Kate Hogan
·1 min read

Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck are receiving honors at this year's star-studded event

<p>Getty(3)</p> Jennifer Lawrence, Orville Peck and Jennifer Hudson.

Jennifer Lawrence, Orville Peck and Jennifer Hudson.

Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck!

The musicians were the big honorees at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, which took place Saturday night in New York City, bringing together stars from all corners of the entertainment world.

The annual event celebrates inclusive work that helps accelerate LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility in media throughout the past year.

Here, see all the stars arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

Jennifer Hudson

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Orville Peck

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Jennifer Lawrence

<p>Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty</p>

Carla Gugino

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Scott Hoying

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Loren Allred

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Aditya Madiraju

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Ashleigh Murray

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Braunwyn Windham

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Brittany Adebumola

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Bryan Ruby

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

