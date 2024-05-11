See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck are receiving honors at this year's star-studded event
Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson and Orville Peck!
The musicians were the big honorees at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, which took place Saturday night in New York City, bringing together stars from all corners of the entertainment world.
The annual event celebrates inclusive work that helps accelerate LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility in media throughout the past year.
Here, see all the stars arriving at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.
Jennifer Hudson
Orville Peck
Jennifer Lawrence
Carla Gugino
Scott Hoying
Loren Allred
Aditya Madiraju
Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez
Angeria Paris VanMicheals
Ashleigh Murray
Braunwyn Windham
Brittany Adebumola
Bryan Ruby
