See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

Brendan Le
·2 min read

See which of your favorite stars made it to Nickelodeon's KCAs in Los Angeles

<p>Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage</p> From left: Heidi Klum, Serena Williams and Iain Armitage

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

From left: Heidi Klum, Serena Williams and Iain Armitage

Celebs are taking a trip to the pineapple under the sea for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards.

This year's edition of the KCAs, held on Saturday, July 13, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Nickelodeon staple SpongeBob SquarePants. Hosted by the titular protagonist (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), the Los Angeles show presented with virtual emcees and augmented reality elements for the first time. Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, Serena Williams and Kel Mitchell were among the attendees.

Barbie, which led the pack in nominations with eight, was named favorite movie and its star Margot Robbie was tapped as favorite movie actress. Taylor Swift, who was a close second with six nominations, won three awards including favorite female artist.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won an orange blimp trophy for favorite male sports star against Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

See the stars make their way down the orange carpet for Nickelodeon's 37th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Heidi Klum

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Heidi Klum

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Heidi Klum

Henry Golding

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Henry Golding and his daughter Lyla

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Henry Golding and his daughter Lyla

McKenna Grace

<p>Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic</p> McKenna Grace

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

McKenna Grace

Jelly Roll

<p>Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic</p> Jelly Roll and his kids Bailee Ann and Noah

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jelly Roll and his kids Bailee Ann and Noah

Benny Blanco

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Benny Blanco

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Benny Blanco

Serena Williams

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty </p> Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Serena Williams

Iain Armitage

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Iain Armitage

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Iain Armitage

Kenan Thompson

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Kenan Thompson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Kenan Thompson

Kel Mitchell

<p>Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic</p> Kel Mitchell

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kel Mitchell

Kylie Cantrall

<p>Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic</p> Kylie Cantrall

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kylie Cantrall

Shameik Moore

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Shameik Moore

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Shameik Moore

Walker Scobell

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Walker Scobell

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Walker Scobell

Ryan Kaji

<p>Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic</p> Ryan Kaji

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ryan Kaji

Jordan Matter

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Jordan Matter and daughter Salish

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jordan Matter and daughter Salish

Bella Poarch

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Bella Poarch

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Bella Poarch

