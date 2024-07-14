See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

See which of your favorite stars made it to Nickelodeon's KCAs in Los Angeles

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage From left: Heidi Klum, Serena Williams and Iain Armitage

Celebs are taking a trip to the pineapple under the sea for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards.

This year's edition of the KCAs, held on Saturday, July 13, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Nickelodeon staple SpongeBob SquarePants. Hosted by the titular protagonist (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), the Los Angeles show presented with virtual emcees and augmented reality elements for the first time. Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, Serena Williams and Kel Mitchell were among the attendees.

Barbie, which led the pack in nominations with eight, was named favorite movie and its star Margot Robbie was tapped as favorite movie actress. Taylor Swift, who was a close second with six nominations, won three awards including favorite female artist.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won an orange blimp trophy for favorite male sports star against Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

See the stars make their way down the orange carpet for Nickelodeon's 37th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Heidi Klum

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Heidi Klum

Henry Golding

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Henry Golding and his daughter Lyla

McKenna Grace

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic McKenna Grace

Jelly Roll

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Jelly Roll and his kids Bailee Ann and Noah

Benny Blanco

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Benny Blanco

Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Serena Williams

Iain Armitage

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Iain Armitage

Kenan Thompson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kenan Thompson

Kel Mitchell

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Kel Mitchell

Kylie Cantrall

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Kylie Cantrall

Shameik Moore

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Shameik Moore

Walker Scobell

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Walker Scobell

Ryan Kaji

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Ryan Kaji

Jordan Matter

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Jordan Matter and daughter Salish

Bella Poarch

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Bella Poarch

