See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
See which of your favorite stars made it to Nickelodeon's KCAs in Los Angeles
Celebs are taking a trip to the pineapple under the sea for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards.
This year's edition of the KCAs, held on Saturday, July 13, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Nickelodeon staple SpongeBob SquarePants. Hosted by the titular protagonist (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), the Los Angeles show presented with virtual emcees and augmented reality elements for the first time. Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, Serena Williams and Kel Mitchell were among the attendees.
Barbie, which led the pack in nominations with eight, was named favorite movie and its star Margot Robbie was tapped as favorite movie actress. Taylor Swift, who was a close second with six nominations, won three awards including favorite female artist.
Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won an orange blimp trophy for favorite male sports star against Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.
See the stars make their way down the orange carpet for Nickelodeon's 37th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.
Heidi Klum
Henry Golding
McKenna Grace
Jelly Roll
Benny Blanco
Serena Williams
Iain Armitage
Kenan Thompson
Kel Mitchell
Kylie Cantrall
Shameik Moore
Walker Scobell
Ryan Kaji
Jordan Matter
Bella Poarch
