See All the Stars Arriving at the Premiere of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

From Ryan Murphy to Javier Bardem to Chlöe Sevigny, the stars came out for the L.A. premiere of Murphy's new series

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch and Chloë Sevigny

Ryan Murphy is bringing one of the most brutal stories in American history to the small screen with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. He once again has a star-studded cast lined up to help him do it.

Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chlöe Sevigny and Javier Bardem star in the second installment of Netflix's Monster anthology series, which premieres on Sept. 19. The series chronicles the events that led to Lyle and Erik Menendez's killing of their parents in the summer of 1989.

The first season of Monster, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was released in September 2022 and featured Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.

Below, see all the red carpet photos from the L.A. premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny

Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ryan Murphy and Chlöe Sevigny

Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ryan Murphy and Chlöe Sevigny

Leslie Grossman

Leslie Grossman

Ian Brennan

Ian Brennan

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane

