See Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams Learn How to Use a Fire Extinguisher the Night They Wrote New Song ‘Us’

The track is off of Abrams’s sophomore album 'The Secret of Us,' which is out now

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams

We have new music from Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift!

The singer-songwriter duo have released their first song together — “Us,” which appears on Abrams's sophomore album The Secret of Us, also out today.

On the track, produced by both Abrams and Swift as well as longtime collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, the singers trade verses, coming together on the bridge and finally asking the fateful question: “Do you miss us?”

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Gracie Abrams

Following the song’s release on Thursday night, Abrams, 24, shared a pair of videos from the night she and Swift, 34, penned the track.

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” wrote Abrams, daughter of Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, June 21. "I love you.”

In addition to the kind words, Abrams treated fans to never-before-seen video footage of the pair attempting to extinguish a fire started by a fallen candle in Swift’s New York City apartment the night they wrote the song.

In the video, Abrams is behind the camera, and Swift jokingly says, “I think we’re going to die” as she frantically fumbles with a fire extinguisher. After the “Cruel Summer” singer got the extinguisher to work, covering her entire kitchen in a white fog and putting out the blaze, Swift says, laughing, “Our purses are ruined — and our shoes, and the whole room I think.”

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks,” Abrams told Billboard in an interview earlier this week.

Even though the night was moments away from disaster, when the “Risk” singer announced the song on the tracklist in May, she had only good things to say.

“i am currently smiling and sweating thinking about it and i’ll never get over the shock of seeing this one on the tracklist,” Abrams wrote of the track in May on X. “you know how i feel.”

Dessner, 48, who co-produced the "Risk" musician's new album, also posted about The Secret of Us on Instagram Friday, June 21.

"I'm so incredibly excited to share that @gracieabrams' second album, The Secret of Us, is out today," he began. "I couldn't be more proud of Gracie and this record and all the friends who contributed to it. I feel so grateful for every moment I've gotten to spend with Gracie as a friend and a collaborator over the past four years and three projects we have made.

Dessner explained that the record captured a "profoundly authentic moment of creativity and expression in Gracie's life," before discussing her collaboration with Swift.

"I know many of you will find yourselves listening again and again to "us", which we wrote with our dear mutual friend @taylorswift. It's an earthquake of a song that felt like a synthesis of the entire album and is a testament to their growing friendship and the massive influence Taylor has had on Gracie's writing over the years," he wrote.

Dessner added: "They nearly burned Taylor's apartment down writing this song and we had an insanely fun day and night recording it at Long Pond. Thanks also to @jackantonoff for adding his inimitable touch to this song."

Abrams's friendship with the pop superstar dates back at least as early as December 2021, after Swift invited the 24-year-old singer to her 32nd birthday party. And the friendship only grew from there: the "Lavender Haze" artist asked the young singer to open for several shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour — and even brought her on stage to perform after her opening set had been canceled for weather one night on the tour.

TAS2023 via Getty Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams

“I blacked out the whole time,” Abrams said of performing with Swift at an appearance on The Tonight Show in May, adding that opening for the star was “the craziest privilege.”

Following Abrams’s album release, she is set to headline a tour of her own, which starts in Portland, Oreg. on Aug. 5. She has tapped Role Model the majority of the dates on the tour — which will extends through October.

The Secret of Us, Abrams's second studio album, is out now.

