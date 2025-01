CBC

The Trudeau government is planning a first round of counter-tariffs that could be unveiled as soon as incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is sworn in on Monday, Radio-Canada has confirmed.The counter-tariffs would apply to $37 billion in goods that would be less harmful to the Canadian economy. Trump has threatened to levy a 25 per cent across-the-board tariff on Canadian goods. Experts and lawmakers have warned such a move would be devastating for the Canadian economy.The Canadian government i