See Travis and Jason Kelce hit the links with other celebrities at Tahoe golf tournament
Sacramento Bee
·1 min read
It wasn’t hard to find Kansas City Chiefs jerseys on the shores of Lake Tahoe for the American Century celebrity golf tournament on Friday as thousands of fans hit the links searching for NFL star (and Taylor Swift sweetheart) Travis Kelce and his recently retired brother Jason.
The event, held at Edgewood Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, features 91 players of varying skill levels, including Charles Barkley, John Elway, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam and Steve Young. Steph Curry’s father, Dell, and brother, Seth, will also be there, but the Golden State Warriors star is training for the Olympics and won’t repeat his 2023 victory.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, rolled her eyes at comments he made about their parenting during an interview Wednesday.“Out of the two parents, I’m the one who is responsible for their activities, sports, healthy lifestyle,” the seven-time Wimbledon winner said during an interview with Tennis Channel. “Exactly—she’s rolling her eyes right now as I’m speaking!” he added, referring to his wife, who was observing the interview off-camera.The pair have been married since 2014 and share t