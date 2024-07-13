See Travis and Jason Kelce hit the links with other celebrities at Tahoe golf tournament

It wasn’t hard to find Kansas City Chiefs jerseys on the shores of Lake Tahoe for the American Century celebrity golf tournament on Friday as thousands of fans hit the links searching for NFL star (and Taylor Swift sweetheart) Travis Kelce and his recently retired brother Jason.

The event, held at Edgewood Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, features 91 players of varying skill levels, including Charles Barkley, John Elway, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam and Steve Young. Steph Curry’s father, Dell, and brother, Seth, will also be there, but the Golden State Warriors star is training for the Olympics and won’t repeat his 2023 victory.

The full field can be found on the tournament website.







Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, left, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers chat near the 7th tee in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce flips his ball after putting in on the 11th green in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Paul Nelson of Lake Tahoe reaches over the rope to get photographs of the Kelce brothers on the 18th tee in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Fans of Jason ad Travis Kelce walk the golf course during the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo poses for a photograph with a baby before reaching the 18th tee in the first round of theAmerican Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Former MLB players Albert Puljos and Fernando Viña chat at the 18th tee in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is embraced by longtime friend Carol Sargent during the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Jason, left, and brother Travis Kelce, right, watch the flight of a ball on the 4th tee in the first round of American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Kylie Kelsey, right, wife of Jason Kelsey, poses for a selfie with a fan in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

Travis and Jason Kelce embrace following the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers sends up a hook shot toward a basketball hoop set up near the 18th tee in the first round of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.