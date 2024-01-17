You can see water from one side of this $6.1M SC home and Charleston on another. Take a look

A house on a tidal marsh near Charleston sold this month for $6.1 million, $400,000 less than the asking price.

Realtor Katherine Cox of Coldwell Banker Realty said the price was unusual because houses usually go for asking price and above in the areas close to the ocean. This particular house, while in good condition, needed some updating and conversion of some of the rooms, she said.

The new owners intend to update the nearly 20-year-old kitchen.

Cox said there is such a shortage of higher priced homes that agents often go looking for people interested in selling before a house is on the market. Also, most of these houses sell for cash, without being listed.

The 5,125 square-foot house on three-quarters of an acre at 339 Bayview Drive in Mount Pleasant was on the market for two weeks.

“The views are incredible,” Cox said.

On one side you can see Shem Creek and Charleston Harbor, the other the tops of buildings in downtown Charleston.

The 5,125-square-foot house has water views from all but three rooms.

It is located close to the base of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the Cooper River, which links the Charleston peninsula to Mount Pleasant and is next to a city park.

The house is located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge.

The house and adjacent guest cottage include five bedrooms, four baths and one half-bath.

The first floor includes the usual: foyer, dining room, kitchen, family room with a fireplace and beams reclaimed from the original High School of Charleston as well as a small sitting room facing the harbor and a library.

Also on the first floor are two bedrooms with baths. The primary suite, in a private wing, has French doors leading to the pool deck and walk-in closets. An office has views of rivers and creeks.

The other bedroom has been used as a media room, but the new owners want another bedroom and added bath.

Upstairs are two bedrooms with bathrooms and a room that could be for exercise, playroom or storage.

The guest house has been used as an Airbnb.

The guest house has a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.

The house was built in 2015 by a Charleston dentist and his wife. They lived there until this recent sale to a local family.

The pool overlooks the water.

Cox said many of her buyers are from out of state, especially Florida. People are looking for cooler and more seasonal temperatures, she said.