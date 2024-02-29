See where 13,000 acres of Valley farmland are for sale after Prima Wawona bankruptcy

Thousands of acres of farmland in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties are up for sale following the bankruptcy last fall of agricultural mega-company Prima Wawona just four years after the merger of Gerawan Farming and Wawona Packing.

Creditors of the bankrupt company are working to forge deals to sell pieces of land in anticipation of receiving approval from a federal bankruptcy court.

Almost 200 individual parcels representing a total of more than 13,400 acres were described in a sale brochure prepared by Pearson Realty; the proposed sales prices for the land amount to almost $371 million.

The properties being sold are illustrated in the maps below.