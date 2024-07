Seeing more wasps in the Sacramento area? Experts say it has to do with the heat wave

While more pests, including wasps, are seen in the Sacramento region during the summertime, experts said there is an even larger number right now due to the current stretch of heat. Casey Fleenor, director of service operations for Pest Pros Pest Solutions, said there are more wasps right now due in part to a lack of food available in the extreme heat.