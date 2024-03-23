Advertisement
KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Seeking accountability after second teacher arrested at Buckeye school

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

ABC15 is pressing for answers and accountability after a second teacher was arrested at a Buckeye school for sexual abuse of a student.