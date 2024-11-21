“Seinfeld” Star Wayne Knight Says He’s Dropped 110 Pounds from His Heaviest Weight

Knight also said that his weight loss has negatively affected his acting jobs

Wayne Knight says his weight loss journey has fluctuated throughout the years.

The 69-year-old revealed in a Wednesday, Nov. 20, TMZ video, that he’s tried “everything anyone could ever try” to lose weight “over a period of many years.”

Knight explained that he’s tried therapy, drugs, surgery, radiation, adding, “every single one of them and one of them worked” – and joked that he’d been “taken by aliens.” But he didn’t clarify which one yielded his results.

When asked whether Knight had been doing it “the old fashioned way" and reduced his calorie intake, he confirmed that method “does work” for him too.

Initially, Knight poked fun when asked about how much weight he’s lost from his heaviest weight to his current weight, saying “7,000 pounds.” The Seinfeld star then noted, “No, I lose 10. I gained 50. I lose 100.” But he clarified since appearing in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park to the present day, he's lost 110 pounds.

He revealed that his weight loss has affected his acting jobs in “a bad way.” Adding, “It takes time. It takes time for people to accept you as you are, and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat.”

“It's just what it is,” he said. “You just have to accept the fact that you can't sell something that you're not.

Knight concluded the conversation with a lighthearted joke, smiling as he said, "Give an old skinny guy a shot."

