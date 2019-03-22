Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Review: Why I Love Games That Kick My Ass

One of my favorite things about Star Trek, the 2009 J.J. Abrams film, is the way it is mostly the story of Chris Pine's James T. Kirk getting his ass kicked across the entire galaxy until it lands in the captain's chair. Sure, on the one hand it's all about a white dude failing upwards, but on the other, it's very satisfying to watch a quippy moron getting bodied only to get up and get bodied again and again until the bad guys do something stupid enough to let him win. (Something I identify with strongly.) The moral of this story is that I am, at times, a stubborn dummy. I enjoy situations where I can continue to be a stubborn dummy until, for a moment, I am a genius and my foes crumble before me. This is most likely the core reason why I like video games, and why I think Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice rules, even though I've only been playing for a couple of hours and I'm already pretty hopeless.

This does not mean that I like hard, old-school games—though they have their appeal. It also doesn't mean that Sekiro is a good game because it is hard. "Hard" is relative, and even if it wasn't, difficulty isn't interesting unless it's used to communicate something—and usually it's a piece of simple, good-sense advice that you're too stubborn to try. So you get your ass kicked, until you listen and learn.

Sekiro tells the story of a shinobi warrior pledged to the service of a young heir in feudal Japan, only to fail and lose his arm in battle. After his defeat, he finds himself on a journey to save the boy he failed—but he's different now. He's got this weird prosthetic arm that can be modified with all manner of deadly weapons, and also he can't die, because he keeps coming back. That last bit in particular is a good talent for a video game protagonist to have, but there's something unsettling about the way it's presented in this story—something is off in this world, and you'll have plenty of time to ponder it as you live and die and live again to take on the army of blade wielding enemies and freakishly big animals you'll encounter.

As the titular warrior, you'll have a suite of fluid, deadly techniques for death-dealing at your disposal, and so will your foes. This means that fighting in Sekiro requires literacy—you cannot blindly swing your sword and win. Instead, you have to pay attention to your opponent's weapon, and respond to it adequately. It's thrilling and challenging, allowing for an immensely cerebral set of problems in a game that looks like it's built for speedy slicing.

There's also a cost to failure. In Sekiro, you accrue currency and experience points, each used to improve your arsenal and skills, respectively. Dying will cause you to lose half of both, and dying several times will cause something to go wrong in the world around you, as a sickness begins to infect the characters you encounter.

All of this is in the service of getting the player to slow down and understand why a game like Sekiro makes the choices that it does. When you take that into consideration, the action stops being an obstacle, and starts being a conversation. If I'm getting my ass handed to me, like I am now, it's because I'm refusing to listen, stuck in my stubborn-ass ways even though I keep getting the same unfavorable result. It's an extremely human thing to experience in the often-cold confines of a violent video game—to be pushed back against firmly, to have more demanded of your attention, to encounter a challenge that hopes that you emerge from it somehow better.