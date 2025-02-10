Selena Gomez Admits Some 'Emilia Pérez' 'Magic' Is Gone After Costar's Tweets

Selena Gomez is the latest person connected with “Emilia Pérez” to admit that the film’s Oscar campaign has been affected by the resurfaced tweets of its star Karla Sofía Gascón.

During an onstage interview Sunday night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Gomez was receiving the Virtuosos Award, she discussed the controversy’s effect on her.

“Some of the magic has disappeared,” Gomez conceded when asked about the topic.

The actor insisted she is still happy with the film, saying she chooses “to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Although “Emilia Pérez” is up for 13 Oscars ― with Gascón nominated for Best Actress ― the actor’s racist, bigoted and controversial social media posts have stirred up negative publicity for the film since coming to light last month.

One of the tweets criticized the diversity of the 2021 Oscars, where Daniel Kaluuya, who is Black, and Youn Yuh-jung, who is South Korean, won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Ironically, Gascon’s nomination this year is a triumph for diversity, as she is the first openly trans actor to be nominated for Best Actress.

In another now-deleted tweet from October 2022 ― long before Gascón and Gomez worked together ― Gascón appeared to comment on a photo of Gomez posing with Hayley Bieber, who is married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber:

“She’s a rich rat who plays the poor bitch whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” read the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Gascón denied writing that post and insisted it was a fabrication.

“Of course that’s not mine,” she insisted to CNN en Español. “I have never said anything about my partner. I would never refer to her that way.”

She also declined to withdraw from the Oscars race, claiming she has “not committed any crime” nor “harmed anyone.”

“I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am,” she said.

Gomez didn’t comment on Gascón’s post during her interview on Sunday night.

Still, her comments about the controversy make her the third person connected with “Emilia Pérez” to offer their thoughts on it.

Zoe Saldana, who is up for Best Supporting Actress, said earlier this month that she’s “still processing everything that has transpired” and added, “It makes me really sad because I don’t support and don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”

Last week, “Emilia Pérez” director Jacques Audiard said that the controversy has affected his relationship with Gascón, with whom he had worked closely.

“When you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected,” Audiard said. “It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

You can watch Gomez’s full interview below.

