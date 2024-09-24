Selena Gomez Has a Big Favor to Ask in the First “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Trailer: Watch!

Selena Gomez and David Henrie reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place', which premieres Oct. 29

Alex Russo has a big surprise in store for her older brother in the first trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The revival of the beloved Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place released its first trailer on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and fans got their first taste of what's to come as they step back into the magical world of the Russo family.

The trailer begins with Alex (Selena Gomez) arriving on brother Justin Russo's (David Henrie) doorstep with a young wizard who is in need of help.

"Billie, I brought you here to meet your new wizard teacher," Alex says in the trailer as she introduces Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to a hesitant Justin.

"I don't teach wizards anymore," Justin tells Alex, who then asks if he misses magic.

"No. I don't even think about it every day," he says rather unconvincingly.



Disney Channel/Youtube Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, David Henrie as Justin Russo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Alex tells Justin that Billie is "a powerful young wizard but she's rebellious and stubborn" Because of that, Alex feels Billie requires help that only the eldest Russo sibling can provide.

Alex also conveniently leaves out one major fact as she drops Billie off. "The fate of the world is in our hands?" he asks.

"Well, technically, it's in your hands," Alex tells him.



Disney Channel/Youtube Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, David Henrie as Justin Russo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

As he and his family take Billie in, Justin promises his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) "nothing is gonna change" — but that doesn't seem very likely, especially since there are threats to Billie at every turn.

"You're a powerful wizard, some people see that as a threat," Justin tells Billie. "But I promise, I'm not gonna let anything happen to you."



The series tells the story of an adult Justin who has "chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family" when all of that is upended by Alex's surprise arrival at his door.

"Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," per the official synopsis.

Disney 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' poster

The reboot was announced in January, and sees both Henrie, 35, and Gomez, 32, serve as executive producers. At this time, the Only Murders in the Building actress is only slated to appear as a guest star in the first episode.

Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Milo Russo) and Taylor Cora (Winter) also star.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and will be streaming on Disney+ the next day.

