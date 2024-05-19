Selena Gomez Cries as “Emilia Pérez” Film Earns Minutes-Long Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

The actress and singer attended the Cannes Film Festival on May 18

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was feeling overwhelmed with the love at the Cannes Film Festival!

The singer and actress, 31, broke down in tears as her film Emilia Pérez received a minutes-long standing ovation at the event on Saturday, May 18, according to Variety and Deadline.

Gomez wept as the audience stood up to cheer and clap in the Palais after the film had played there, per Variety.

The outlet also reported that Gomez’s costars in the new film, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez, shared a hug in reaction to the standing ovation, while director Jacques Audiard waved his hat from the balcony where he sat.

Gomez's new film 'Emilia Pérez' received a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film festival on May 18

In Emilia Pérez, Gomez plays the wife of feared drug cartel leader Manitas (played by Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón) who seeks out lawyer Rita (Saldaña) to help him secretly complete a sex change operation to become a woman as he approaches retirement from the business.

The movie is divided into four acts and also features original songs performed by the cast throughout, per Variety.

Earlier in the evening, Gomez made a glamorous entrance at the Cannes Film Festival as she joined the cast and director of the film on the red carpet.

She wore a black velvet gown with white bardot sleeves by Saint Laurent with Santoni heels and a Diamond Swan Bulgari necklace.

Gomez cried in reaction to the positive response of the movie

Gomez has described her latest role in Emilia Pérez as “one of the most challenging things I’d done.”

Speaking on the Smartless podcast in January, the actress said. “There’s this scene where I’m being left – I’m not giving anything away – and I remember I channeled the moment when I had to go to rehab for the first time and leaving ... I just felt like it was just getting that out when I remembered that first moment and being terrified so it felt really cathartic.”

“I feel like I have these moments in my life that have happened and I’m able to use that and it actually feels great, it feels like after a good cry or something, it’s a good feeling,” she continued.

Despite the many roles she's played so far, Gomez teased of her acting career, “I don’t think I’ve been able to even touch the surface of what I know I’m capable of doing.”

“I’m very selective, or else I’d been in all of the movies that I get offered. I just fight for my roles and I’m always auditioning so I like to earn it,” she added.



