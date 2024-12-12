Selena Gomez debuts engagement ring from Benny Blanco: 'Forever starts now'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez is a soon-to-be bride. The star just confirmed her engagement to Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of what appears to be a diamond engagement ring. She captioned the series of photos, which included one of her snuggling up to music producer boyfriend Blanco and another of her sitting on a picnic blanket, “Forever begins now.”

Blanco, who Gomez revealed she was in a relationship with after months of speculation back in Dec. 2023, also commented on the post: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The Emilia Pérez also got plenty of love from her Hollywood peers. The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev wrote, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!” alongside a series of white hearts, while rapper Cardi B wrote, “Waiiiitttt hold on.” Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi posted “Congratulations!”

In her Instagram Story, Gomez also showed off her ring to an unseen person on FaceTime, telling the excited person on the other end of the phone, “I said yes to this!”

Gomez and Blanco, who first collaborated together in 2015 on songs like “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness,” have long spoken about their love and admiration for one another since becoming an official couple.

Last month, the 13 Reasons Why producer gushed over Blanco in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning after it was revealed that the musician was named one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive.

“I’m beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am,” she told the outlet. “And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It brings me a joy. And more than anything he’s just my best friend.”