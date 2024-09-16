Selena Gomez Expertly Handled Her Emmys Loss, And Now It's Going Viral

Selena Gomez went home empty-handed following this weekend’s Emmy Awards, but her amiable response at the Sunday ceremony is garnering praise for a surprise reason.

Last week, Gomez playfully demonstrated her “losing face” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Turns out, that on-air practice paid off.

Though Gomez was nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy series at the Emmys on Sunday, she ultimately lost to Jean Smart for Max’s “Hacks.” A side-by-side video on X, formerly Twitter, captures Gomez’s reaction to hearing Smart’s name announced alongside her “Tonight Show” demonstration from just days before.

The similarities in her moves and facial expressions is uncanny.

Selena Gomez doing her practiced applause for if she lost at the EMMYs 😂 pic.twitter.com/B5lRLnAaw3 — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) September 16, 2024

By Monday afternoon, the video had received more than 830,000 views. As for the overall reaction from Gomez’s fans online, it was nothing short of euphoric.

“Winning or losing, Selena’s a star!” one person wrote. “Love her dedication to being gracious.”

Added another: “She needs the best actress award just for THIS performance alone.”

Though 2024 marked the first time Gomez has been nominated for her portrayal of Mabel Mora on “Only Murders in the Building,” she’s a four-time nominee overall since she’s an executive producer on the smash Hulu series as well.

She’ll have more opportunities to snag additional nominations for her performance as well, given that Hulu has renewed the show for a fifth season.

“Losing face” aside, Gomez also briefly stole the show during the Emmys broadcast when she made a quip about “childless cat ladies,” in an apparent reference to Republican Sen. JD Vance’s incendiary remarks belittling women who don’t have children.

Watch Jean Smart’s full Emmys acceptance speech below.

Related...