Selena Gomez Feels 'Grateful' as Her New Movie “Emilia Pérez” Premieres: 'Such a Wonderful Gift' (Exclusive)

Gomez talked to PEOPLE at the TIFF premiere of the new musical from filmmaker Jacques Audiard on Monday, Sept. 9

Tracey Biel/Variety via Getty Selena Gomez at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Selena Gomez knows she has a lot to be thankful for.

Talking to PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez on Monday, Sept. 9, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 32, said she feels "grateful" for all the "overwhelming" things happening in her professional life.

"It's such a wonderful gift," Gomez added about all the career highs.

Indeed, aside from Emilia Pérez, Gomez also stars on Only Murders in the Building, and is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys, which air Sunday, Sept. 15.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has also reached billionaire status thanks to business ventures like her Rare Beauty brand.

Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Selena Gomez at the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere on Sept. 9.

The upcoming Emilia Pérez, from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, features actress Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular Emilia.

In a remarkable transformation, Gascón also plays Manitas Del Monte, a Mexican drug lord who fakes his death, leaving his wife (Gomez) and children behind.

He then undergoes gender reassignment surgery with the help of an attorney (Zoe Saldaña) and becomes Emilia Pérez. Years later, Emilia wants to reunite with her family — an enormous complication.

The film — which is a musical featuring original songs — became a breakout sensation at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a minutes-long standing ovation and won both the Jury Prize and the Best Actress award for its collective female ensemble.

Gascón, 52, became the first openly trans person to win Best Actress at the festival.

At a Q&A with her costars following the Toronto premiere, Gomez confirmed she's never acted in Spanish before and admitted, "I was so nervous."

"I can understand when anyone has a conversation but do not ask me to answer," she said. "And I, I'm really grateful though that we were able to pull that off."



Dominique Charriau/WireImage Selena Gomez, Édgar Ramírez, Zoe Saldaña, director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz on May 19.

In August, Gomez shared a clip on Instagram showing the emotional moment she learned she'd booked her role in Emilia Pérez. On the Smartless podcast in January, the actress called the film "one of the most challenging things" she's done.



Emilia Pérez will stream on Netflix Nov. 13.



