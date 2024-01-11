Selena Gomez leaves social media again

On Jan. 9, Gomez took to Instagram to share a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and say that she's "focusing on what really matters". She also said, "I'm off social media for a while". The 31-year-old singer and actress is no stranger to stepping away from her socials, 'People' reports. In October, she took a break from social media "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world". "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific.", Selena Gomez, via Instagram story.