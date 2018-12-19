Selena Gomez has left treatment—and she's glowing in these candid ski trip photos

More than two months after Selena Gomez entered treatment for emotional support, the “Bad Wolves” singer is out of rehab, looking both happy and healthy. On Tuesday, December 18th, her former Wizards of Waverley Place costar Bailee Madison and friend, Connar Franklin, shared images from a recent winter trip. In the shots, Gomez—who rocked her best friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium merch for the snowy weather—can be seen smiling and seems to be having a great time. According to People, Gomez is “feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy.”

Check out the photos below.

This is one of the first public outings that Gomez has made since leaving her treatment program in New York City in November. She was hospitalized in October after reportedly suffering from an “emotional breakdown” related to her 2017 kidney transplant, and has kept a relatively low profile until now.

After the photos were posted to Instagram, the Twitter hashtag #SelenaIsBack immediately started trending globally, with fans tweeting about how glad they are to have her back.

her smile literally cleared my skin and cured my depression #SelenaIsBack pic.twitter.com/7cgHOMLpkf — lev (@seIsmoonn) December 19, 2018

I MISSED HER SO MUCH AND NOW SHE IS BACK, HAPPY AND HAVING FUN WITH HER FRIENDS, TODAY IS A GOOD DAY #SelenaIsBack pic.twitter.com/UHGXCe7JQG — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGcharts) December 19, 2018

Welcome back, Selena. We’ve missed you.