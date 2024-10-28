Selena Gomez Makes Return in “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”: See the First Look (Exclusive)

The actress reprises her role from the hit Disney Channel series in PEOPLE's first look at the reboot's pilot episode

Alex Russo has officially entered the building!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere episode, Selena Gomez's Alex arrives at her big brother Justin Russo's (David Henrie) door with a surprise in tow.

Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) walks in first, telling Justin smartly, "Look who's using the front door just like you people," before Alex makes her entrance saying, "Surprise!"

"No freakin' way!" Justin says at the sight of his younger sister.

"Oh, I know! I look fantastic, don't I?" Alex quips.

Justin then asks if she's surprised him for his birthday, which she clearly forgot, but she tells him, "That's why we're here! We came for your birthday."

Billie drags her aside to ask if that's really the case, but Alex says, "No, I brought you here so you can meet your new wizard teacher."

Eric McCandless/Disney Selena Gomez in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

"I don't need a new teacher," Billie says. "They never believe in me anyway."



"Well this one will. He's the best I've ever known — annoyingly," Alex says of her brother. "I just have to find a way to ask him. He can be a little high-strung."

The camera then pans to a frantic Justin cleaning the doormat as he asks, "Did you guys drag this dirt in?" prompting Alex to admit to Billie that her brother is "a lot high-strung."

Eric McCandless/Disney Janice LeeAnn Brown and Selena Gomez in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

The reboot series tells the story of an adult Justin who has "chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family" when all of that is upended by Alex's surprise arrival at his door.

"Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," per the official synopsis.

Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Milo Russo) and Taylor Cora (Winter) also star.

Eric McCandless/Disney David Henrie, Janice LeeAnn Brown and Selena Gomez in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Henrie, 35, told PEOPLE that from "day one, it was my goal and Selena's goal from day one to recreate that culture first and foremost in the workplace where everyone can feel like family."

"There's an atmosphere of love, encouragement and we did that. And I think you're going to feel that on screen," he said of the set.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, and the first nine episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.



